Josh Allen Was So Hyped for New Kicker Matt Prater After Game-Winning FG
The Bills pulled off a comeback win to remember on Sunday night, erasing a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to shock the Ravens and start out the season 1–0.
Of course, quarterback Josh Allen was the star of the show, playing with poise under pressure as he marched the Buffalo offense down the field again and again in the fourth quarter to complete the unlikely comeback.
But when it came to putting the final points on the board to win the game, Allen had to turn the ball over to kicker Matt Prater, who has been with the team for less than a week. With regular kicker Tyler Bass injured, the Bills signed Prater earlier this week to the practice squad and elevated him for the game.
Prater, 41, set a Bills record when he stepped on the field as the oldest player to every suit up for the team. On the final play of the game, he became the oldest player to ever win a game for the Bills, splitting the uprights.
Prater was quick to defer credit to his teammates, telling Melissa Stark, “It wasn’t me. It was everybody. Offense setting it up. Reed and Brad with the snap and hold. They were money all day. For me to come in, I just have to swing my leg.”
But Allen was not going to sell Prater short in the post-game celebration, and was quick to embrace his kicker after the game with a whole lot of shouting and one endearing message: “Welcome to Buffalo baby!”
Tough to think of a wilder welcome.