SI

Josh Allen Greets James Cook As Bills RB Returns to Practice After Hold-In

Are things trending in the right direction?

Brigid Kennedy

Cook is currently holding in for a new contract.
Cook is currently holding in for a new contract. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bills running back James Cook was spotted back on the practice field on Tuesday, and quarterback Josh Allen sure looked happy to see him.

In a brief clip captured by Rochester's WROC-TV, Allen was seen quickly dapping Cook up in greeting, with both players in uniform. Take a look at that below:

Now, Allen had, of course, seen Cook before Tuesday, considering Cook was holding in, not out, and also took the field for warmups for the team's preseason contest vs. the Giants on Saturday. But the running back had not officially practiced since Aug. 3, at which point he began sitting out while angling for a contract extension. With Tuesday's appearance, it would seem said hold-in is coming to an end for now, and that a deal is perhaps on the horizon.

Ahead of Tuesday's proceedings, Bills head coach Sean McDermott hinted at a positive development in talks.

"We've had conversations with James—good conversations, as I've mentioned before," McDermott said, per BuffaloBills.com. "And the information that we're getting is that he is moving in the direction of practicing today."

Let's hope we hear more soon.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL