Josh Allen Made Clear He Has James Cook's Back Amid Bills RB's Contract Hold-In
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sounds pretty supportive of running back James Cook's ongoing contract hold-in. Or, at least, he understands what's at stake.
"It's no doubt we all want him out there with us," Allen told reporters on Thursday. "I've got no say in what goes on behind closed doors, and I'm a big advocate of everybody getting theirs and getting paid. Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, and that's kind of where it's at."
The quarterback also brushed off Cook's absence, which has now extended into a fifth day, and likened it to losing a player due to injury.
"It's no different than Khalil [Shakir] being out with an ankle [sprain]," he clarified. "Guys are stepping up, making plays. ... James is who he is, and he's one of the best running backs in the league. It'd be crazy to say we don't want him out there. We desperately want him out there with us."
Pressed further regarding how he is supporting Cook through the dispute, the quarterback said, "It's just this huge business piece to this game. It's the hardest part. A lot of people don't understand it. ... This is generational stuff. It's wealth for you and your family. It's not a small chunk of change. ... He's still [going through the mental reps]. He's a pro and he knows what he's doing."
Take a look at that below:
Cook's hold-in began shortly before the Bill's ninth day of camp practice, though the two-time Pro Bowler has still been involved in team walkthroughs and meetings as negotiations continue.
The 25-year-old Georgia export is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he is slated to make over $5 million in base salary. Of course, it would seem he'd like to up that number in the future with a lucrative extension; in February, he intimated that he's looking for something to the tune of $15 million per year.
He's poised for success this season, coming off a 1,009-yard and 16-touchdown year—but the Bills will need to get this taken care of before the fun can begin. Luckily for Cook, though, it sounds like his QB has got his back. And with the regular season just around the corner, resolving this issue has gotta be top of the to-do list.