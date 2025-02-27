Josh Allen Is Catching Strays After NFL Announces Plans to Replace Chain Gang
The NFL is setting up for a major change ahead of the 2025 season.
While meeting with reporters at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced that starting next season, the league will be using "Hawk-Eye" virtual measurement technology for the line to gain on first downs, and that the system will serve as the primary method of measurement.
He added the traditional "chain gain" will remain on the sidelines and serve as a back-up to the measurement technology.
This massive change comes after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was called short of a first down—that many believe he clearly gained—in the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. Referees looked to have spotted him well short of the line to gain, but upon further review, it looked as though Allen might have crosse the line. The refs though, stuck to their initial decision.
Buffalo would eventually fall to Kansas City 32-29.
Oddly enough, this isn't the first time that a Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game enacted an amendment to the NFL rulebook. The league altered their postseason overtime rules back in 2022 following a back-and-forth AFC divisional round matchup between the two teams that ended in a Kansas City victory on the first drive in overtime. Ever since, both teams are ensured one possession in the final frame of any playoff game.
With two Bills—and specifically Josh Allen—losses leading to two league-wide rule changes over the last several, the social media world laid into the quarterback on Wednesday. Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):
Josh Allen can now add his "Two-Time Rule Changer" award next to his 2024-25 NFL MVP Trophy.