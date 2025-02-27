SI

Josh Allen Is Catching Strays After NFL Announces Plans to Replace Chain Gang

The Bills quarterback was robbed of a first down in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Mike Kadlick

Allen reaches for a first down against the Chiefs.
Allen reaches for a first down against the Chiefs. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL is setting up for a major change ahead of the 2025 season.

While meeting with reporters at the 2025 NFL scouting combine, executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced that starting next season, the league will be using "Hawk-Eye" virtual measurement technology for the line to gain on first downs, and that the system will serve as the primary method of measurement.

He added the traditional "chain gain" will remain on the sidelines and serve as a back-up to the measurement technology.

This massive change comes after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was called short of a first down—that many believe he clearly gained—in the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. Referees looked to have spotted him well short of the line to gain, but upon further review, it looked as though Allen might have crosse the line. The refs though, stuck to their initial decision.

Buffalo would eventually fall to Kansas City 32-29.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time that a Bills vs. Chiefs playoff game enacted an amendment to the NFL rulebook. The league altered their postseason overtime rules back in 2022 following a back-and-forth AFC divisional round matchup between the two teams that ended in a Kansas City victory on the first drive in overtime. Ever since, both teams are ensured one possession in the final frame of any playoff game.

With two Bills—and specifically Josh Allen—losses leading to two league-wide rule changes over the last several, the social media world laid into the quarterback on Wednesday. Here are some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Josh Allen can now add his "Two-Time Rule Changer" award next to his 2024-25 NFL MVP Trophy.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL