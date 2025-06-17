Josh Allen Offers Blunt Outlook on MVP Season in 2024: 'I Don't Play Too Much Into It'
The 2024 season marked Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen's best NFL campaign to date. The 29-year-old quarterback was stellar all season long, leading the Bills to 13 wins and the No. 2 seed in the AFC with 4,262 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns. He was recognized by winning his first MVP award— but in Allen's eyes he still fell short in 2024.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Allen offered a blunt outlook on his MVP season, saying he doesn't "play too much into it" because the Bills' season ended without a Super Bowl win yet again.
"I don't play too much into it," Allen said when asked about winning the highest individual honor in the NFL. "You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work. But at the same time, I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal. It's the only focus that I've ever had going into this league.
"The one positive, I will say, about winning an MVP means that your team is in a good position. You're making the playoffs, you're playing well and you're doing whatever you can to help your team win football games. But at the end of the day, you got to make the playoffs and then you got to win three, maybe four games. And that's what we need to do. And we're going to continue to work as hard as we can and myself included. What can we do to find a way over that hump? So that's the only goal going forward."
Allen sounds like a man on a mission, which is music to the ears of Bills fans. Buffalo has gotten painfully close to the promised land on numerous occasions with Allen under center but have been stopped short by Patrick Mahomes in four different playoff matchups. Such was the case in 2024, when not even Allen's MVP-caliber play could push the Bills past the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 32-29 in the AFC championship game. It was perhaps the most painful loss of them all given the Chiefs went on to get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Soon the 2025 season will arrive, and with it a chance for Allen to go back-to-back as NFL MVP. But as he tells it, a championship is his only goal.