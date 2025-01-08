Josh Allen Has Perfect Plan to Keep Teams From Hiring Bills OC Joe Brady
Josh Allen has a foolproof plan to ensure offensive coordinator Joe Brady remains with the Buffalo Bills.
When asked what Brady brought to the team's offense this year, Allen made a bold decision. He lied. Shamelessly.
Allen said Brady brought, "Nothing. Teams should stay away from him."
The 35-year-old Brady has drawn serious head coaching interest from other NFL teams after guiding the Bills' prolific offense this season. He took over as the interim offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was fired in November 2023 and was promoted to the full-time position before this season.
Buffalo ranks 10th in total offense this season (359.1 yards per game) and has featured a balanced attack. The Bills are ninth in both passing offense (227.9 yards per game), and rushing offense (131.2 yards per game) while ranking second in points per game (30.9).
Under Brady's watch, Allen has put together an MVP-level season. The 28-year-old has completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards, with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has added 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and ranks eighth in passer rating (101.4) and second in QBR (77.2).
Before landing in Buffalo as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2022, he helped lead LSU's prolific offense to a national title as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019. He won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football that season, then was hired as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator for less than one season before being fired in December 2021.
Allen has worked with Brady for three seasons now and clearly doesn't want him going anywhere.