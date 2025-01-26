SI

Josh Allen Had Reporters Laughing With Dad Joke Before Bills-Chiefs Showdown

The QB seemed quite relaxed before leaving for Kansas City.

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen had jokes before Sunday's AFC championship game.
Josh Allen will lead the Bills into Kansas City on Sunday where they will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC championship game. A win will send Buffalo to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season.

While many would think the pressure heading into such a big game would loom heavy over Allen, the QB seemed to be very comfortable heading into what could be a career-defining victory.

During his media scrum on Friday, Allen was asked a bunch of serious questions about the challenge of facing the Chiefs, the importance of the play of some of his teammates leading up to the game and other important topics that he's grown used to talking about.

But towards the end came a fun question: "What's today's dad joke?"

Allen thought for a second before saying:

"What was the mummy’s favorite music genre? Rap."

Is that the best joke in the world? No, very far from it. But it does show just how down to earth the possible NFL MVP is, especially so close to one of the biggest games of his life.

Here's video of that moment (go to the 3:45 mark):

Bills fans are hoping Allen and Co. will bring even more smiles Sunday night.

