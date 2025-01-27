Josh Allen’s Sad Walk Off Field After Loss to Chiefs Came With Very Awkward Timing
Josh Allen was unable to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again in a playoff game, as Buffalo lost to Kansas City, 32-29, in a thrilling AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
Allen finished with 237 yards passing and two touchdowns but had his Super Bowl hopes come to an end when his desperate pass on fourth down in the final minutes fell incomplete. He has now lost four times to Mahomes in the playoffs.
Allen was seen making his way off the field during the Chiefs' postgame celebration and his exit came with some very awkward timing as he had to walk past the AFC championship signs and stage that were being brought out for the trophy presentation.
This had to be rough for the QB:
Ouch.
The Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.