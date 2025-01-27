SI

Josh Allen’s Sad Walk Off Field After Loss to Chiefs Came With Very Awkward Timing

Andy Nesbitt

This had to be pretty rough for Josh Allen.
This had to be pretty rough for Josh Allen. / @4JoshReed
In this story:

Josh Allen was unable to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again in a playoff game, as Buffalo lost to Kansas City, 32-29, in a thrilling AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Allen finished with 237 yards passing and two touchdowns but had his Super Bowl hopes come to an end when his desperate pass on fourth down in the final minutes fell incomplete. He has now lost four times to Mahomes in the playoffs.

Allen was seen making his way off the field during the Chiefs' postgame celebration and his exit came with some very awkward timing as he had to walk past the AFC championship signs and stage that were being brought out for the trophy presentation.

This had to be rough for the QB:

Ouch.

The Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL