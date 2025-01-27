Tony Romo Had Brutal Line on Dalton Kincaid’s Costly Drop in Bills’ Loss to Chiefs
Dalton Kincaid had it, then dropped it.
The Buffalo Bills were driving late in the AFC championship game, trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 32-29. They faced fourth-and-5 at their 47-yard line with two minutes remaining when disaster struck.
Quarterback Josh Allen took the snap and was immediately under duress from several Chiefs defenders. With no one open and the pressure bearing down, Allen did the only thing he could and launched the ball into a crowd down the field.
The ball floated through the air and somehow avoided several Chiefs defenders and came down into Kincaid's waiting arms as he dove back for it. But he couldn’t reel in the catch.
Let's first admit that would have been in incredible difficult catch, but Kincaid probably should have come down with it.
As CBS showed the replay, Tony Romo offered the same assessment saying, "That shoulda been caught."
It's harsh to ding Kincaid too much for that. It would have been a wildly difficult catch, but it did come down in his arms.
The pass was incomplete and the Chiefs took over on downs. The Bills never saw the ball again as Kansas City gained 27 yards on seven plays to run the clock out and earn a berth in Super Bowl LIX.
Kincaid will be thinking about that play for the next few months.