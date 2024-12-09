Fans Loved Josh Allen’s Selfless Comment After His Huge Game in Bills' Loss to Rams
Josh Allen had a near-perfect game for the Bills on Sunday, throwing for 342 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns. There was just one problem. Buffalo lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 44-42.
While Allen and his six touchdowns came up huge for lots of fantasy football owners, the star QB was rightfully bummed out that they weren't enough to get the Bills a win. Buffalo is now 10-3 and sit two games behind Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.
Allen spoke after the game about his performance and may have given the most selfless line of the season when he said: "I’ve got to be better for our guys."
Fans loved that:
