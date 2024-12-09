SI

Fans Loved Josh Allen’s Selfless Comment After His Huge Game in Bills' Loss to Rams

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen and the Bills fell to 10-3 with Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Josh Allen and the Bills fell to 10-3 with Sunday's loss to the Rams. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen had a near-perfect game for the Bills on Sunday, throwing for 342 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 82 yards and three touchdowns. There was just one problem. Buffalo lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 44-42.

While Allen and his six touchdowns came up huge for lots of fantasy football owners, the star QB was rightfully bummed out that they weren't enough to get the Bills a win. Buffalo is now 10-3 and sit two games behind Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.

Allen spoke after the game about his performance and may have given the most selfless line of the season when he said: "I’ve got to be better for our guys."

Fans loved that:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL