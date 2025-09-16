Josh Allen Sports Subtle Helmet Tweak After Suffering Bloodied Nose in Week 2 Win
Bills quarterback Josh Allen briefly left this past weekend's game against the Jets after getting hit in the face and suffering a bloodied nose. While he ultimately returned to the contest and led Buffalo to a 30-10 win, the signal caller was left bruised and swollen—and as such, will wear some extra protection this week.
In a video posted by the Bills' social media team on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Allen could be seen wearing a clear visor on his helmet during practice. He told reporters after the session that there's a chance he'll wear it in their Week 3 matchup against the Dolphins.
Here's a look at "Visor JA17":
"We'll probably wear it in the game," Allen answered when asked if he plans on donning the visor in their game vs. Miami. "Just trying to get used to it."
"It doesn't really impact much," he continued. "It is, it's weird to say, but you're a little warmer in there. Your voice kind of echoes off of it too, so it's just a little bit weirder ... it's alright. I'm a little bruised up, but we're all good."
Has Josh Allen Worn a Helmet Visor Before?
While Josh Allen wore a visor on his helmet all throughout college during his time with the Wyoming Cowboys, he's yet to do so in an NFL game—instead opting to keep the facemask of his Riddell SpeedFlex wide open.
Allen has, however, occasionally donned a visor during practice throughout his time with Buffalo. Most notably, during several in-stadium training camp sessions, the 2024 NFL MVP has paired an all-red visor with an all-red helmet, leaving fans fired up.
We'll have to wait and see what the reaction to Allen's new digs is this week. The Bills will host the Dolphins on Thursday night for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.