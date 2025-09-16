NFL Week 3 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
Another electric slate of NFL football came to a close on Monday night with two hard-fought battles as the Buccaneers beat the Texans on a last-second touchdown before the Chargers took care of business at home against the Raiders.
Now? We're onto Week 3.
With six division games, three primetime battles, and a rematch of an epic NFC playoff game from last season on the docket, here's a full look at what the NFL has to offer this coming weekend—with dates, times, television info, and more:
NFL Week 3 Schedule
Who is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
Week 3 will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 18 with an AFC East matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.
Buffalo comes into this one a confident 2-0, having beat the Ravens in epic, last-minute fashion in Week 1 before notching their second victory last Sunday—despite Josh Allen briefly leaving the contest with a bloody nose.
Miami, meanwhile, is 0-2 with plenty more questions than answers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down start to the season, head coach Mike McDaniel is firmly on the hot seat, and while Tyreek Hill finally flashed—he's is seemingly on the trade block just two weeks into the season.
Should be a good one. Kick off from Orchard Park, N.Y.'s Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Sunday, September 21
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Washington Commanders
Las Vegas Raiders
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Once again, what a slate. Sure, some of it includes a battle between two backup QBs in Jake Browning and Carson Wentz—but on the flipside, the Rams will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles to try and avenge last season's snowy playoff loss at the Linc, the Broncos head to L.A. for a battle between the AFC West's best, and the somehow undefeated Colts will look to get to 3-0 as they face off against the Titans in Tennessee.
Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
The 0-2 Chiefs (yes, you read that right) are on the road this weekend to take on the also 0-2 Giants from MetLife Stadium.
The beginning of Kansas City's season was undoubtedly tough, with tight losses to the Chargers and Eagles leading them to a winless first two weeks of the season. While Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, the rest of the offense has failed to keep up. The Chiefs have scored just 38 points this season while failing to get their ground game going. Mahomes is the team's leading rusher while running back Isaiah Pacheco has totaled just 15 carries through two games. It's hardly a recipe for success.
For the Giants, they threw up a dud in Week 1, but bounced back a bit last Sunday behind a 450-yard, three-touchdown performance by quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, the defense couldn't hold up, and they lost to the Cowboys in Dallas, 40-37. They'll need to get in the win column sooner rather than later if they want to keep head coach Brian Daboll's seat cool.
Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.
Who is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Talk about an outstanding primetime matchup. Two teams that were desperate for a win last weekend did exactly that on Sunday, with the Lions rolling past former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's Bears, and the Ravens knocking off former quarterback Joe Flacco's Browns. The stage is now set an epic Monday Night Football contest.
While there are no more revenge-type storylines in this one, the fact of the matter is, these are two teams that—for better or for worse—entered 2025 with a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on both ABC and ESPN.
What's at Stake Across the NFL in Week 3?
As with every week in the NFL, there's plenty at stake across the league this coming Thursday through Sunday.
For starters, both the Dolphins and the Giants entered 2025 with questions at head coach, and their 0-2 starts to the season have only fanned the hot seat's flame. Meanwhile, while Andy Reid's job in Kansas City is obviously secure, the Chiefs could use a W if they want to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.
In the winners column, the Bengals have started the season 2-0, but are now set to be without Joe Burrow for at least three months with a turf toe injury that will require surgery. While Jake Browning will take over the reins for Cincy's offense, the team is doing its due diligence at the position and has already signed both Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad.
The Vikings and Commanders are also dealing with quarterback ailments, with both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Jayden Daniels (knee) likely out this coming Sunday.
Other fun matchups this weekend include the Buccaneers and Todd Bowles welcoming his former team in the Jets to Tampa, the Cowboys and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus heading to Chicago to take on his former team in the Bears, and the 2-0, Mac Jones-led 49ers hosting the also-2-0 Cardinals in San Francisco.
Buckle up!