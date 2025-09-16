SI

NFL Week 3 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A look at all 16games on the NFL's Week 3 slate.

The L.A. Rams head to Philly on Sunday for a postseason rematch.
The L.A. Rams head to Philly on Sunday for a postseason rematch. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Another electric slate of NFL football came to a close on Monday night with two hard-fought battles as the Buccaneers beat the Texans on a last-second touchdown before the Chargers took care of business at home against the Raiders.

Now? We're onto Week 3.

With six division games, three primetime battles, and a rematch of an epic NFC playoff game from last season on the docket, here's a full look at what the NFL has to offer this coming weekend—with dates, times, television info, and more:

NFL Week 3 Schedule

Who is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

Week 3 will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 18 with an AFC East matchup between the Bills and Dolphins, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.

Buffalo comes into this one a confident 2-0, having beat the Ravens in epic, last-minute fashion in Week 1 before notching their second victory last Sunday—despite Josh Allen briefly leaving the contest with a bloody nose.

Miami, meanwhile, is 0-2 with plenty more questions than answers. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down start to the season, head coach Mike McDaniel is firmly on the hot seat, and while Tyreek Hill finally flashed—he's is seemingly on the trade block just two weeks into the season.

Should be a good one. Kick off from Orchard Park, N.Y.'s Highmark Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday, September 21

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Washington Commanders

Las Vegas Raiders

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints

4:05 p.m. ET

CBS

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m. ET

Fox

Once again, what a slate. Sure, some of it includes a battle between two backup QBs in Jake Browning and Carson Wentz—but on the flipside, the Rams will travel to Philly to take on the Eagles to try and avenge last season's snowy playoff loss at the Linc, the Broncos head to L.A. for a battle between the AFC West's best, and the somehow undefeated Colts will look to get to 3-0 as they face off against the Titans in Tennessee.

Who is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

New York Giants

Kansas City Chiefs

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

The 0-2 Chiefs (yes, you read that right) are on the road this weekend to take on the also 0-2 Giants from MetLife Stadium.

The beginning of Kansas City's season was undoubtedly tough, with tight losses to the Chargers and Eagles leading them to a winless first two weeks of the season. While Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes, the rest of the offense has failed to keep up. The Chiefs have scored just 38 points this season while failing to get their ground game going. Mahomes is the team's leading rusher while running back Isaiah Pacheco has totaled just 15 carries through two games. It's hardly a recipe for success.

For the Giants, they threw up a dud in Week 1, but bounced back a bit last Sunday behind a 450-yard, three-touchdown performance by quarterback Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, the defense couldn't hold up, and they lost to the Cowboys in Dallas, 40-37. They'll need to get in the win column sooner rather than later if they want to keep head coach Brian Daboll's seat cool.

Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Who is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Talk about an outstanding primetime matchup. Two teams that were desperate for a win last weekend did exactly that on Sunday, with the Lions rolling past former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's Bears, and the Ravens knocking off former quarterback Joe Flacco's Browns. The stage is now set an epic Monday Night Football contest.

While there are no more revenge-type storylines in this one, the fact of the matter is, these are two teams that—for better or for worse—entered 2025 with a "Super Bowl or bust" mentality. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on both ABC and ESPN.

What's at Stake Across the NFL in Week 3?

As with every week in the NFL, there's plenty at stake across the league this coming Thursday through Sunday.

For starters, both the Dolphins and the Giants entered 2025 with questions at head coach, and their 0-2 starts to the season have only fanned the hot seat's flame. Meanwhile, while Andy Reid's job in Kansas City is obviously secure, the Chiefs could use a W if they want to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2011.

In the winners column, the Bengals have started the season 2-0, but are now set to be without Joe Burrow for at least three months with a turf toe injury that will require surgery. While Jake Browning will take over the reins for Cincy's offense, the team is doing its due diligence at the position and has already signed both Mike White and Sean Clifford to their practice squad.

The Vikings and Commanders are also dealing with quarterback ailments, with both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Jayden Daniels (knee) likely out this coming Sunday.

Other fun matchups this weekend include the Buccaneers and Todd Bowles welcoming his former team in the Jets to Tampa, the Cowboys and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus heading to Chicago to take on his former team in the Bears, and the 2-0, Mac Jones-led 49ers hosting the also-2-0 Cardinals in San Francisco.

Buckle up!

