Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Share Sweet Moment After Patriots Beat Bills
Stefon Diggs returned to Buffalo on Sunday night, now as a member of the Patriots, in what was his first visit to Highmark Stadium since the Bills traded him a year-and-a-half ago.
Diggs played for the Bills from 2020 to '23, where he and Josh Allen formed one of the NFL's most prolific quarterback-receiver duos. Diggs put up four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons while Allen was throwing to him, and helped the Bills reach the playoffs each of those years.
Following the Patriots' 23–20 win over the Bills, Diggs reunited with his former quarterback on the field and the two shared a hug. They also exchanged "love you's" as they walked away.
Diggs and Allen became close friends during their four years together in Buffalo, even gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Kids' BFF issue in 2021. While the duo still holds plenty of respect for each other, on Sunday, it was Diggs's new connection with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye that shined.
Allen and Diggs were once among the league's best tandems, but that's in the past. Now, Diggs has joined forces with a rising young signal-caller in Maye, and they connected on 10 passes for 146 yards Sunday, helping the Patriots offense score 23 points and earn the win.