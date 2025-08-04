Bills GM Addresses James Cook's Contract-Related Practice Absence
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, seeking a contract extension, did not practice on Sunday at the team's training camp site at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Ny. Cook had reported for the first day of training camp and had participated, but, as the start of the regular season inches ever closer, seemed to escalate his push for a deal with his decision to sit out practice.
When asked why he wasn't practicing, Cook kept it simple.
"Business," he told reporters simply.
Well, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is "disappointed" by Cook's decision to forego practice.
"At the end of the day, I wish we weren’t here," Beane said during an appearance on WGR550 on Monday. "This is my ninth season here, we’ve never had a player miss due to a contract or anything like that, so that’s disappointing for me."
Beane added that he wasn't "fully aware" of Cook's decision to hold-in.
Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, has made it crystal clear what he desires in a new contract. Back in February, he strongly indicated on social media that the number he's seeking is $15 million per year. During an appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Cook plainly stated that he wanted to be paid "the big bucks."
Were he to ink a contract that pays him $15 million per year annually, Cook would be tied with Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry as the league's third-highest paid running back. It's not clear if his demands have increased since that appearance.
Cook, 25, is coming off of a season that saw him exceed 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year while tying for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Beane also emphasized that Buffalo has been in "constant communication" with Cook's agent. Cook walked out to the practice field on Monday but was not in uniform for a second straight day.