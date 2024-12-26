SI

Lamar Jackson Surpassing Michael Vick's Record Left NFL Fans in Awe

Jackson stands alone in NFL history in one impressive metric.

Tim Capurso

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambles with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Christmas Day. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his convincing campaign for a third NFL MVP award—and second straight—during the club's Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans, which quickly turned into a blowout in favor of the visiting Ravens.

Jackson, who fired two touchdown passes and ran for another, threw another log on the Christmas fire for the league's MVP voters. But that wasn't all the Ravens star did.

Jackson broke former four-time Pro Bowl selection Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards all-time by a quarterback. On a 2nd-and-7 with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter, Jackson scrambled up the middle for six yards—and a record-breaking run.

NFL fans were in awe of Jackson's achievement.

Incredibly, Jackson reached the mark in 41 fewer games than Vick did.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

