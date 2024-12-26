Lamar Jackson Surpassing Michael Vick's Record Left NFL Fans in Awe
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson continued his convincing campaign for a third NFL MVP award—and second straight—during the club's Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans, which quickly turned into a blowout in favor of the visiting Ravens.
Jackson, who fired two touchdown passes and ran for another, threw another log on the Christmas fire for the league's MVP voters. But that wasn't all the Ravens star did.
Jackson broke former four-time Pro Bowl selection Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards all-time by a quarterback. On a 2nd-and-7 with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter, Jackson scrambled up the middle for six yards—and a record-breaking run.
NFL fans were in awe of Jackson's achievement.
Incredibly, Jackson reached the mark in 41 fewer games than Vick did.