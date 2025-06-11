Josh Allen Had Sweet Line About Getting Married to Hailee Steinfeld
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen notably came to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with a new piece of "hardware"—his wedding band. Allen recently married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld on May 31, about six months after they got engaged last November.
It was the latest major life event for Allen this year, who also won his first NFL MVP award and received a record extension over the last few months.
Allen was asked Tuesday what these all have meant to him, to which he replied, "They've all been big, none other than marrying my best friend. She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one."
Allen and Steinfeld have primarily kept their relationship private, and he spent nearly the first minute of his presser coyly attempting to deflect questions about his wedding.
Given the star power of their relationship, there is always going to be interest in Allen and his better half. The quarterback briefly touched on the wedding at minicamp, and previously shared what she has meant to him during his speech after winning MVP.
"My fiancé Hailee, you've been my rock," Allen said at NFL Honors in February. "You are my best friend. I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you."