Josh Allen's Top Bills Receiver Khalil Shakir Is 'Week-to-Week' With Injury
Khalil Shakir, who was last season's top target for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is now considered "week-to-week" with a high right ankle sprain, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Sunday.
The receiver suffered the injury during Friday's practice, and after the team's off day on Saturday, the sprain still seemed to be bothering Shakir enough for his status to change.
Shakir is coming off a career-year in 2024 when he caught 76 passes for 821 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. Then, in the three postseason games, Shakir caught 18-of-20 targets for 174 yards.
The receiver's performance last season helped him earn a four-year contract extension worth up to $60.2 million this offseason.
The Bills begin their preseason schedule on Saturday vs. the Giants, and as of now, it's probably unlikely that Shakir will play as the team will probably want to rest him so he's ready for the regular season.