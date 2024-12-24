SI

Josh Jacobs Was Fired Up After Packers Clinched Playoff Spot With Shutout of Saints

Ryan Phillips

Jacobs had 69 yards and a touchdown against the Saints in Week 16.
Jacobs had 69 yards and a touchdown against the Saints in Week 16. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Jacobs is headed back to the postseason.

The Green Bay Packers blew out the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, coming away with a 34–0 home win. In the process, they improved to 11-4 and clinched a playoff spot. It will be Jacobs's second time in the NFL playoffs after he made it as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season.

After the game, cameras caught Jacobs celebrating his return to the playoffs. He yelled into a lens, "Hey man, back in Lambeau aka the Mecca, got another dub, punched that ticket, go Pack go! Let's go!"

Jacobs joined the Packers on a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. He has lived up to that contract so far.

In 15 games, Jacobs has run for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns, while catching 35 passes for 340 yards and another score. On Monday night he had 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, plus four catches for 38 yards before playing sparingly in the second half after the game was out of reach. He also punished Tyrann Mathieu with a vicious stiff arm.

Jacobs will be back in the playoffs and appears to be playing his best down the stretch.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL