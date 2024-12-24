Josh Jacobs Was Fired Up After Packers Clinched Playoff Spot With Shutout of Saints
Josh Jacobs is headed back to the postseason.
The Green Bay Packers blew out the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, coming away with a 34–0 home win. In the process, they improved to 11-4 and clinched a playoff spot. It will be Jacobs's second time in the NFL playoffs after he made it as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season.
After the game, cameras caught Jacobs celebrating his return to the playoffs. He yelled into a lens, "Hey man, back in Lambeau aka the Mecca, got another dub, punched that ticket, go Pack go! Let's go!"
Jacobs joined the Packers on a four-year, $48 million deal this offseason. He has lived up to that contract so far.
In 15 games, Jacobs has run for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns, while catching 35 passes for 340 yards and another score. On Monday night he had 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, plus four catches for 38 yards before playing sparingly in the second half after the game was out of reach. He also punished Tyrann Mathieu with a vicious stiff arm.
Jacobs will be back in the playoffs and appears to be playing his best down the stretch.