Josh Jacobs Gives Strong Endorsement of Packers' Backup QB Amid Jordan Love Injury
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly shouldn't miss regular season time after undergoing a minor thumb operation. However, if an emergency arises, running back Josh Jacobs believes his squad is in good hands.
On Tuesday, Jacobs took the opportunity to effusively praise backup quarterback Malik Willis, won won two regular-season games for Green Bay a year ago.
"If you ask me, there's no way this guy shouldn't be a 32-team starter somewhere," Jacobs said via Dominique Yates of the [Milwaukee] Journal Sentinel. "That's just my opinion, the way that I see him on a day-to-day basis. His attributes, the way he uses his mind, stuff like that—he's a really good football player."
The Titans drafted Willis in the third round out of Liberty in 2022, but soured on him quickly. Traded to the Packers in Aug. 2024, he comported himself well when Love sprained his MCL in Green Bay's '24 season opener—throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions against the Colts and Titans.
"We have the ultimate confidence in [Willis]. I think he's gonna do good," Jacobs said. "I'm not really too much worried about it."