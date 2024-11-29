Josh Jacobs Hilariously Takes Thanksgiving Meal to Teammates After Win Over Dolphins
Josh Jacobs does it all for the Green Bay Packers. On Thanksgiving, he even brings the food, too.
After the Packers' 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Turkey Day, Jacobs enjoyed the traditional postgame turkey leg with quarterback Jordan Love and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie during their interview on NBC.
As the interview dwindled, Jacobs made a move for the full plate which included the whole turkey and all the fixings.
"Then we gone!" Jacobs said as he hilariously carried a ginormous feast across the same field where he just carried the football 19 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He added four catches for 74 yards, too.
Mike Tirico had jokes in the broadcast booth after Jacobs made the move.
"We trust his hands," Tirico said as Love and McDuffie trailed Jacobs with the full Thanksgiving meal as he headed toward the locker room. "Follow the guy who has been carrying the ball all year."
What a team player. Everyone back in the locker room had to be hungry, too.
Green Bay advanced to 9-3 as they are right in the mix in an extremely competitive NFC North. The Packers travel to Detroit next week to play the first-place Lions (11-1) Dec. 5 on Thursday Night Football.
Jacobs is on the precipice of his fourth 1,000-yard season, sitting with 987 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season.