Josh Jacobs Makes Packers Franchise History in First Season With Green Bay
In his first season as a Green Bay Packer, running back Josh Jacobs already has his name written in the franchise record books.
On Sunday, in the team's regular season finale vs. the Chicago Bears, Jacobs scored a rushing touchdown in his eighth consecutive game, which is now the longest streak in Packers history. He broke the long-standing record by Paul Hornung, who scored touchdowns in seven consecutive games in 1960.
Jacobs celebrated his record in the most Packers way possible by doing the Lambeau Leap. What a legendary moment for the running back.
The Packers are preparing to attempt a deep playoff run, which begins next weekend. Jacobs has only completed in one postseason game in his career, back during the 2021 season. The Packers made it to the divisional round last season.