Josh Jacobs Out vs. Vikings: When Packers RB Could Return to Field
Packers running back Josh Jacobs left last Sunday’s game vs. the Giants early with what was later determined to be a bone bruise and a thigh contusion. He’s been dealing with these injuries all week, but there was hope he would be ready to compete on Sunday in an NFC North showdown against the Vikings.
However, Green Bay ultimately decided to rule Jacobs out to give him more time to recover, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. The decision came from a conversation the Packers had with Jacobs hours before kickoff.
The reasoning behind the decision to sit Jacobs on Sunday was led by the Packers having a short week coming up because of their Thanksgiving tilt against another NFC North foe, the Lions, on Thursday.
Jacobs is leading the Packers with 648 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 169 carries. Green Bay definitely wants him back on the field sooner rather than later.
When could Josh Jacobs return to the field?
As reported by Pelissero, Jacobs pushed all week to play, but the Packers now are hoping Jacobs will be ready to compete on Thanksgiving in Detroit. The team wanted to give him ample rest on a short week so he could come back strong on the national stage, and in an important divisional matchup.
Green Bay hasn’t confirmed that Jacobs will return on Thursday, but that is the overall belief.
Regardless, Jacobs is expected to be back on the field soon as his knee injury isn’t considered a long-term issue.