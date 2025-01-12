Josh McDaniels’s NSFW Quote on Mike Vrabel Resurfaces After Patriots Hiring
The New England Patriots named Mike Vrabel as the next head coach of the franchise on Sunday to little surprise within the NFL community.
Vrabel, who most recently worked as a consultant to the Cleveland Browns and previously coached the Tennessee Titans, could look to a familiar face to round out his coaching staff in former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Amid ongoing rumors that Vrabel and McDaniels could reunite in Foxborough, the ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach’s quote on Vrabel has been making the rounds on social media.
“You were much happier that he was on your team, than not on your team,” McDaniels said of Vrabel on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast in August 2023. “‘Cause if he wasn’t, you thought he was just the biggest a--hole ever. You know what I mean? But, he was our a--hole.”
“He had such a good career as a player, he had that kind of confidence… There’s nobody that he pissed off more than Brady,” McDaniels added with a smile.
McDaniels and Vrabel overlapped for nearly a decade in New England starting in 2001, when McDaniels was working his way up from assistant to OC within the Patriots organization while Vrabel played linebacker. In the many years since then, both have tried their hand at respective head coaching stints at different NFL franchises with varying degrees of success.
We’ll see if Vrabel does end up recruiting McDaniels as one of his first of many pivotal decisions as Patriots’ head coach.