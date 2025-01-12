Josh McDaniels’s NSFW Quote on Mike Vrabel Resurfaces After Patriots Hiring

Josh McDaniels on (mostly likely) #Patriots HC Mike Vrabel:



“You were much happier that he was on your team, than not on your team. ‘Cause if he wasn’t, you thought he was just the biggest asshole ever. You know what I mean? But, he was our asshole.”



