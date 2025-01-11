NFL Insider Floats Longtime Bill Belichick Assistant Returning to Patriots If Mike Vrabel Is Hired
The New England Patriots are on the verge of hiring their third head coach in as many seasons with all indications pointing to Mike Vrabel becoming the next man up in Foxborough.
The priority will then shift to filling out the rest of the coaching staff, where one NFL insider believes—with Vrabel's deal not even completed yet—there's a favorite in the clubhouse to become their next offensive coordinator.
"Vrabel, the Patriots Hall of Famer, has been viewed as the obvious choice [to become the next head coach]," The Athletic's Jeff Howe wrote in a column on Saturday morning. "Those close to the situation believe Josh McDaniels has a good chance of becoming his offensive coordinator."
McDaniels, 48, most recently served as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before being fired midway through the 2023 season. He's had two previous stints on New England's staff from 2001 to '08 and then again from 2012 to '21, and was a member of all six Super Bowl-winning teams.
McDaniels and Vrabel overlapped in Foxborough from 2007 to '08.
The last time McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator was during quarterback Mac Jones's rookie season—arguably his best. Jones threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, and New England's offense ranked sixth in points per game with 27.2.
All promising numbers for those worried about Drake Maye's development.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Patriots are pushing for a "quick resolution" to their head coaching search—adding that, "many around the league expect a decision this weekend."
Vrabel interviewed for the vacant job in Boston on Thursday.