Julian Edelman Breaks Down the Start to Tom Brady's Broadcasting Career
Julian Edelman spent 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL catching passes from quarterback Tom Brady. But these days, Edelman has joined the rest of the football world in listening to Brady launch his broadcasting career in the Fox Sports booth every Sunday.
"I think it's been going great," Edelman said to Sports Illustrated's Claudette Montana in a recent interview on behalf of Tostitos. "He's never done it. He's done the 'Patriot thing' where he continues to improve each week. You can tell he's getting a lot more comfortable.
"Just like a rookie quarterback going into the league learning operations and how things go, timing, chemistry—that's what Brady is doing. I think he's been doing great. His insight is awesome."
Brady made his broadcasting debut in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and called the Dallas Cowboys' first three games of the season against the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. He then called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rout of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, and was in the booth at Levi's Stadium on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers' 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
It appears Brady is getting more comfortable on the microphone each week. One thing he's brought to the broadcast as part of his analysis is dropping the occasional grade for a quarterback's throw.
After all, who is more qualified to grade a throw than Brady himself?
"That's probably actually genius," Edelman said to Montana. "Because everyone in the comment section of these cut-ups are going to be like, 'That's not an A!' And they'll talk about if it's an A throw or if it's not an A throw."
Brady will be back in the booth in Week 6 on Sunday for the Cowboys' tilt against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
As for Edelman? Don't expect him to make the leap to an in-game analyst. He'll stick to pregame and postgame work for Fox Sports in the studio.
"I'd be lying if I said I haven't tried [doing in-game analysis] from my house," Edelman told Montana. "... But I probably would never do it."