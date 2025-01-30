SI

Julian Edelman Laid Into Mike Tomlin With Brutally Honest Critique of Steelers

Andy Nesbitt

Julian Edelman had a lot of success against the Steelers.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a trip down memory lane this week on his podcast, Games With Names, as he had one of his former coaches, Matt Patricia, on the show to talk some football.

One of the things Edelman brought up was the success he had against the Steelers and how he couldn't believe Mike Tomlin's defenses haven't seemed to change at all over the years.

"They still do the same G----- s--- [as] when I was playing Tomlin's defense," Edelman said. "I'm like, 'We still have linebackers covering the three slot?’ Every time we play Steelers, I have at least nine catches. You would think that they would change it but no, they do what they do."

Edelman faced the Steelers six times in his career and had 34 catches for 341 yards with no touchdowns. Those numbers include a game from his second season when he didn't have any catches.

Many Steelers fans seemed to agree with Edelman:

Tomlin led the Steelers to the playoffs this year, but they lost their last four games of the regular season and fell the Ravens in the wild-card round.

