Julian Edelman Left A.J. Brown a Special Note in His Locker Prior to Super Bowl LIX
During Fox's postgame coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, it was revealed that former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left A.J. Brown a note in his locker before the game.
"Hey, A.J., Did you get my note?" Edelman asked with a smile as the Eagles pass catcher joined them at the desk.
"Yeah I got your note," Brown responded.
“I'll fill in the blanks for those of you that don't know," host Charissa Thompson jumped in to explain. "The Eagles were kind enough to let us take a locker room tour in our pre-game coverage, and Julian wrote you a note and left it in your locker."
Unfortunately, the wide receiver wouldn't share the contents of the note.
"Nah I'm not gonna share," Brown laughed when asked what Edelman wrote to him. "I'm not gonna share, but it meant the world to me."
"I've been a fan of Julian for a long time," he continued. "I grew up a Patriots fan, so this guy's very special to me. I watched him year after year—him and Tom [Brady]. Those guys are very special to me."
In fact, Brown is such a big Patriots fan that he "went in the closet and cried [his] eyes out," after they passed on him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.
Almost six years later, with Edelman in attendance and Brady on the call, Brown went for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. A full-circle moment for the 27-year-old.