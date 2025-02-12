SI

Julian Edelman Left A.J. Brown a Special Note in His Locker Prior to Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles wide receiver grew up a Patriots fan, making the moment all the more special.

Mike Kadlick

Brown sits with his children following the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
During Fox's postgame coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, it was revealed that former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left A.J. Brown a note in his locker before the game.

"Hey, A.J., Did you get my note?" Edelman asked with a smile as the Eagles pass catcher joined them at the desk.

"Yeah I got your note," Brown responded.

“I'll fill in the blanks for those of you that don't know," host Charissa Thompson jumped in to explain. "The Eagles were kind enough to let us take a locker room tour in our pre-game coverage, and Julian wrote you a note and left it in your locker."

Unfortunately, the wide receiver wouldn't share the contents of the note.

"Nah I'm not gonna share," Brown laughed when asked what Edelman wrote to him. "I'm not gonna share, but it meant the world to me."

"I've been a fan of Julian for a long time," he continued. "I grew up a Patriots fan, so this guy's very special to me. I watched him year after year—him and Tom [Brady]. Those guys are very special to me."

In fact, Brown is such a big Patriots fan that he "went in the closet and cried [his] eyes out," after they passed on him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Almost six years later, with Edelman in attendance and Brady on the call, Brown went for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. A full-circle moment for the 27-year-old.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

