Julian Edelman Took Vicious Shot at Lamar Jackson While Picking Chiefs to Win AFC
Quarterback Lamar Jackson may have led the Baltimore Ravens to the AFC Championship Game in 2023, but he is still subject to whispers from analysts and fans that he cannot perform in the playoffs.
In the case of ex-New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman Sunday, Jackson was subject to loud whispers.
Asked to pick a winner of the AFC championship before a Fox preseason broadcast, Edelman tabbed the Kansas City Chiefs while taking a potshot at the two-time MVP.
"I've learned my lesson. I will never bet against the Chiefs again," Ededlman said. "It's not up to the Chiefs. We all know who the Chiefs are... we need to see Lamar Jackson, who's been on a milk carton in the playoffs—he's missing."
Jackson's career postseason numbers—six touchdowns against six interceptions in six games—remain pedestrian. However, the Ravens signal-caller appeared to figure something out last season, posting a pair of solid statlines even as Baltimore fell short of the Super Bowl.
Either way, not everyone can match Edelman's sterling 135.4 career playoff passer rating on two attempts.