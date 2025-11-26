Justin Fields Admits Jets Benching Was Surprise, Sets Bold Goal for Future
The Justin Fields experiment in New York may have reached its end after the Jets benched their quarterback in favor of veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.
Taylor figures to start again on Sunday when New York takes on the Falcons, leaving plenty of uncertainty in regards to Fields’s future, both with the team and as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
Fields spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he was benched by coach Aaron Glenn, and he admitted the decision to remove him from the starting role wasn’t one he was anticipating. When asked about his future with the Jets, Fields said he’s taking things “one week at a time” but made clear he expects to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again in the future, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason. The deal included $30 million in guaranteed money, leaving the door open for the two sides to part ways after the 2025 campaign. Now that he’s been demoted to the backup role, it appears unlikely he’ll be back with the franchise in 2026.
Fields, 26, is in his fifth NFL season and is already playing for this third franchise. In 2025, he’s completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. His 139.9 passing yards per game ranks as the lowest among quarterbacks to appear in at least nine games this season. Prior to the benching, Fields had thrown for fewer than 55 yards in three of his last five starts, including back-to-back games in Weeks 6 and 7 in which he combined for just 91 passing yards.
Fields is determined to land another starting gig in the NFL, and his comments suggest he’s well aware that he likely won’t be back with the Jets in 2026. Whether another team would be willing to give him an opportunity after his lackluster showing in New York remains to be seen, but he seems confident that this isn’t the end of the line.