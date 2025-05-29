Justin Fields Clearly Isn’t Bothered by Week 1 Matchup vs. His Former Team
Justin Fields began the 2024 season as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, a job he ultimately lost, not because of poor play, but the return of veteran Russell Wilson from injury. Both Steelers quarterbacks have made their way to New York this offseason, with Fields showing enough in the Steel City to sign with the Jets as their presumptive starter.
It just so happens that he'll make his debut for Gang Green against Pittsburgh, the team that did not appear keen to bring him back, and instead enters the summer with its quarterback situation up in the air. The Steelers are expected to sign veteran Aaron Rodgers—who Fields is replacing in New York—at some point, but so far he has not made an official decision. Longtime backup Mason Rudolph is currently penciled in as QB1.
If that Week 1 showdown with Pittsburgh is giving Fields any added motivation, he's not letting it show publicly.
"That's who we play Week 1. There wasn't really a thought to that," Fields said when asked for his reaction to the opening game being scheduled.
When a reporter followed up asking if the game brings any extra emotions, Fields responded with a very flat "Nah."
It would be perfectly natural for Fields to feel something extra, facing his last team given everything that has transpired since he left the Chicago Bears for the Steelers. However, it certainly appears that he's all business.
New York and Pittsburgh are scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7 to open the regular season.