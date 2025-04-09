SI

Justin Fields Got Honest About How Steelers' Benching Made Him Uncomfortable

The new Jets QB spoke bluntly about his situation in Pittsburgh last season.

Liam McKeone

Fields was benched after going 4-2 with Russell Wilson injured
Fields was benched after going 4-2 with Russell Wilson injured / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Justin Fields will play for this third NFL team in 2025 after stints with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

His time in black and yellow, while brief, wasn't all that bad; in six games as the starting quarterback to kick off the 2024 season, Fields went 4-2 with some respectable statlines under center. However, head coach Mike Tomlin didn't opt to stick with the young QB and instead went with Russell Wilson once the vet recovered from a calf injury. The Steelers would go on to make the playoffs but lose in the wild-card round.

Fields left Pittsburgh to sign with the New York Jets this offseason and addressed Tomlin's decision to bench him during a press conference on Wednesday. He acknowledged the situation didn't make him feel "really comfortable" but he respected the coach's choice.

"It was different for me and a space I wasn't really comfortable," Fields said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "But Coach Tomlin made a decision he thought was best for the team. I'm never going to go against that. I just tried to change my perspective and get better in practice."

It is debatable if the move ultimately did better the Steelers. Pittsburgh got to the playoffs, true, but were on that trajectory with Fields under center. More relevant is that the Steelers were never seen as true contenders due to a complete lack of offensive firepower—something Fields could have helped with as a dual-threat QB who can rip off a long scramble at any time.

Of course, that is neither here nor there in 2025. Fields is off the team and both parties move forward. Kudos to the QB for speaking his mind on the matter.

Liam McKeone
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

