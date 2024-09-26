Justin Fields Didn’t Hesitate When Asked About Steelers vs. Bears Coaching Staffs
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has been enjoying a career renaissance on his new team through three games to start the season.
Fields is 3-0 under center so far, getting the starts in place of injured veteran Russell Wilson. The fourth-year quarterback has 518 passing yards with two passing touchdowns against one interception, completing a career-best 73.3% of his passes, and is expected to start in Week 4’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Fields, who was traded to the Steelers after three seasons with the Chicago Bears, recently hopped on his teammate Cam Heyward’s podcast to talk about all things football, and one of his comments may rile up Bears fans a bit.
Heyward asked Fields a straightforward question: “Coaching, Pittsburgh or Chicago?”
Just as Heyward got the question out, Fields instantly replied, “Pittsburgh.”
“It’s not close,” Fields added, chuckling with Heyward.
It was a simple answer to a simple question, and no one would’ve expected Fields to say anything different. However, the blazing speed with which Fields backed Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ coaching staff was at least a little pronounced.
On paper, the Steelers’ coaching staff does, after all, boast a much better track record than that of the Bears in recent history, with Tomlin leading Pittsburgh to a record-breaking 17 straight non-losing seasons following last year’s 10-7 finish.
Under Matt Eberflus, the Bears have recorded losing campaigns in each of his first two seasons as head coach and are currently 1-2 to start the year.
The Bears will look to turn their season around against the Los Angeles Rams while the AFC North-leading Steelers will try to add one more tally to the win column on Sunday.