Justin Fields Got His Teammate's Name Wrong While Complimenting Jets' RB Room
Justin Fields is still getting familiarized with his new teammates on the Jets, and it seems as if he's still working on learning some of the names that go with the new faces he's playing alongside.
Fields was speaking highly of New York's backfield, offering his compliments to the team's running back's room. While doing so, however, he got one of the Jets running back's names wrong.
"They can do everything. They can of course run the ball and catch out the backfield. So it's great having [Breece Hall and Braelon Allen] and Isaiah Wilson as well. He brings a different dynamic to the running backs room, too," Fields said.
He was almost certainly referring to Isaiah Davis, though he mistakenly called him Isaiah Wilson while attempting to give him some praise.
Davis is entering his second season in the NFL. A fifth-round pick in 2024, Davis toted the ball 30 times for 174 yards and one touchdown in his rookie year, and it seems Fields thinks highly of him heading into year two––even if he's not yet got his name down.
In Fields's defense, he's only been with the team for a few months after signing a two-year deal with the organization this offseason.