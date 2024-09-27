Justin Fields Had a Hilarious Reaction to Latest Steelers QB Depth Chart
Justin Fields isn't worried about what a computer screen says his current standing in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room is.
Fields, who has started each of the club's first three games in the injured Russell Wilson's stead and led the team to three straight victories, was asked during a Thursday media session if it bothers him that he's still listed as the club's backup signal-caller.
Fields' response was excellent.
"A listing on a computer? Nah, I’m good," Fields said.
Fields may be listed as such, but his play on the field may soon result in a change on that computer screen. The No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 518 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding an additional 90 yards and a score on the ground. He is clearly thriving in the best coaching situation of his career.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been mum on who the club's long-term starter is, telling reporters that he will wait to make that decision until Wilson, who is nursing a calf injury he suffered prior to training camp in August, is fully healthy. The former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller has been a limited participant at practice since Week 1, and Fields has handled the QB1 practice reps.
All the while, Fields has impressed Tomlin with his leadership skills.
"I like his steady demeanor," Tomlin told reporters earlier this week. "I like that in a leader. He doesn't ride the emotional roller coaster when things are going good, or things are going bad. Guys can rally around that."
Should Fields lead Pittsburgh to its fourth straight win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, it will be even more difficult for Tomlin to avoid the inevitable.
But until then, Fields is taking things one day at a time.
"I always say, 'We don't know if we're going to get tomorrow,'" Fields said. "I'm only worried about today and I know this week I'm starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so that's all I'm focused on."