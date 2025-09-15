Justin Fields Update: Jets QB Remains in Concussion Protocol
Jets quarterback Justin Fields remains in concussion protocol as of Monday morning, New York coach Aaron Glenn confirmed with media at his press conference.
Fields was evaluated for a concussion during the Jets' rough 30-10 loss to the Bills on Sunday. The quarterback was taken to the medical tent in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
Glenn noted that he will continue to give updates on Fields throughout the week, but this does put the quarterback's status in Week 3 vs. the Buccaneers in jeopardy.
Fields was taken off the field to be evaluated after he was sacked by Buffalo's Joey Bosa on a third-and-10 play in the fourth quarter. He appeared to hit his head hard on the ground. New York was down 30-3 when Fields went to the tent. He then went to the Jets' locker room for further evaluation.
Before leaving Sunday's contest, Fields completed just 3 of 11 pass attempts for 27 yards. He was sacked twice. He additionally carried the ball five times for 49 yards. The Jets opened the season 0-2 with Fields leading the offense.