Justin Fields: Jets Provide Negative Status Update After Concussion vs. Bills
On Wednesday, things went from bad to worse for the Jets.
New York is ruling quarterback Justin Fields out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a concussion, coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday morning via Rich Cimini of ESPN.
Fields, 26, has started both of the Jets' games so far—a close loss to the Steelers and a blowout loss to the Bills. He has completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 245 yards and a touchdown, while running for a pair of scores as well.
Replacing Fields will be Tyrod Taylor, a 15-year veteran of seven teams in his second year with New York. In three games over the course of the last two seasons, Taylor has completed 72.7% of his passes—throwing four touchdowns without an interception.
The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010—the longest playoff drought in the four major men's North American sports.