Justin Fields Struggled Big Time in Steelers Preseason Debut
Justin Fields still has a lot of work to do.
The 25-year-old quarterback joined the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, hoping to beat out Russell Wilson for the starting job under center. He earned the start in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Friday night and things didn't go smoothly.
While Fields made a few nice throws and finished 5-of-6 for 67 yards, he also showed some of the issues that have plagued his young career. He was sacked twice, fumbled twice, and didn't use his legs to pick up yards on the ground. One of the sacks came from a lack of awareness of where the defense was. It felt like all the good he did was negated by the flaws.
Fields has loads of talent but just hasn't put it all together. The change of scenery to Pittsburgh was supposed to be a fresh start, but he's showing some of the same flaws we saw in his three years with the Chicago Bears.
Fields was removed and replaced by Kyle Allen during the second quarter.
While Wilson won't play Friday night, he may have inched ahead in the quarterback battle without even lifting a finger.