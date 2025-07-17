Justin Herbert Had a Classy Message for Mike Williams After Shocking Retirement
The reunion between the Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams proved to be short-lived, as Williams informed the team of his surprising decision to retire on Wednesday. Williams, who was drafted by the Chargers in 2017 and played there until '23 before re-signing with the team this offseason, has called it a career after eight seasons in the league.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert shared his thoughts on Williams's retirement after the team's training camp practice on Thursday, saying he wants what's best for Williams. Herbert and Williams played together from 2020 to '23, and Williams recorded his most prolific pro season with Herbert at the helm in 2021, catching a career-high 76 passes for 1,146 yards.
"I want what’s best for Mike," Herbert told reporters. "He’s always been there for us, and we’re going to be there for him. It’s obviously a tough situation. I’ve got so much respect for him as a teammate, as a friend, as a receiver, as a player and the man that he is. We're just going to be there for him, however we can help. Football at the end of the day is a game. There's more to life than just football."
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James also spoke to the media after Williams's retirment. He said he's gonna miss Williams a lot, and talked about the bond they built over their years together with the Chargers.
“I’m gonna miss him a lot," James said. "… I built a bond with him and Keenan Allen over the years. … My brother, bigger than football.”
Williams wraps up his career after eight seasons, seven of which he spent with the Chargers. Though his career was at time marred by injuries, he finishes his time with 330 total receptions for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns.