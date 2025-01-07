Justin Herbert Reveals the Moment He Realized Jim Harbaugh Was No Ordinary Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers are back in the playoffs for just the second time in quarterback Justin Herbert's career, having made some major improvements after installing Jim Harbaugh as head coach.
Herbert and Harbaugh have seemingly developed a close relationship during the coach's first season with the team, and the 61-year-old made his unique presence felt right from the get-go during the offseason.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Herbert was asked about his head coach and when the first time he realized that Harbaugh is "different." Herbert provided a perfect answer.
"I think when he talked about remembering the day he was born. Was probably the first day that––he kind of told us the whole story, and how he remembered looking out the window, and I think it was a cold, snowy day. I really hope he does remember that, that would be pretty cool," said Herbert.
Herbert's response generated quite a bit of laughter from media members in the room, though it's clear that he wasn't fabricating the moment in question.
Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 after coaching at Michigan from 2015 to 2023. His time with the Wolverines culminated in a national championship in '23, before he accepted the call to re-join the professional ranks.
The Chargers' 11-win season was the franchise's best showing in the regular season since 2018, when they won 12 games under Anthony Lynn. Herbert, Harbaugh and company are set to take on the Houston Texans in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 11.