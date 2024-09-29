Justin Herbert Seen Throwing Ugly Tantrum on Bench During Chargers' Loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers were out-dueled by the Kansas City Chiefs during Week 4 in what was a frustrating loss against their division rivals.
Quarterback Justin Herbert, who suited up Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury, couldn't hide his exasperation during the game. During the third quarter, Herbert could be seen slamming his helmet on the bench after another lackluster drive from the Chargers' offense.
The usually calm Herbert was not happy with the team's performance, and his frustrations boiled over in what was an ugly scene on the sideline.
His frustrations were reasonable, to say the least. Already dealing with the ankle injury, Herbert was sacked twice and hit 10 times by Kansas City defenders. On multiple occasions, he could be seen getting up and limping off the field.
Los Angeles was held scoreless during the second half, as their four drives resulted in two punts, a missed field goal and a turnover on downs. That's not the type of production that will lead to many wins, and Herbert struggled to find time to throw the football with rookie left tackle Joe Alt sidelined by an injury.
The Chargers have a much-needed bye week coming up before they're back in action in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.