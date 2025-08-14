Justin Herbert to Play in First-Ever Preseason Game This Weekend for Chargers
Justin Herbert has accomplished a lot during his five-year NFL career—but on Saturday, he's set to do something for the first time.
As announced by coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert will start the Chargers' preseason game against the Rams this weekend and play "a series [or] two." It's the first time he'll ever suit up in a preseason game in his career.
While it's certainly an odd phenomenon for someone who's been in the league for a half-decade and didn't walk into a starting job as a rookie, there's some context to this that makes it make sense. Herbert was drafted in 2020—a year in which the NFL didn't have a preseason due to COVID-19— then didn't play any preseason ball from '21 to '23 under coach Brandon Staley—a Sean McVay anti-preseason disciple. Last year, his first under Harbaugh, was dealing with a foot injury that kept him out until Week 1.
Kickoff between the two Los Angeles clubs is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium. The Rams will be the "home" team, and the Chargers will act as the visitors.