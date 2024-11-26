Justin Herbert Had Uplifting Message for Quentin Johnston After Three-Drop Game
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston lived every wide receiver's nightmare Monday against the Baltimore Ravens.
In his team's 30–23 loss, Johnston was targeted five times—and failed to catch a single pass. He dropped three balls thrown his way, registering his first catchless game since Oct. 2023.
When a game like that strikes—and it strikes even the NFL's most productive players from time to time—support from teammates is paramount. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert provided it in the wake of the game.
"He's a playmaker. He's done an incredible job all year," Herbert said of Johnston. "When I throw an interception or miss a throw, he's going to come up to me and tell me, 'Hey, it's next play.' And that's the way it is."
Johnston, a first-round pick for Los Angeles in 2023 out of TCU, has been a scoring machine this season. His six receiving touchdowns are tied for fifth in the NFL.
"I can’t do anything but just learn from it... I know I’ve got to get better," Johnston said postgame via Greg Beacham of the AP.
"He's an incredible player. We're gonna keep throwing him the ball. He's a fighter," Herbert said. "I know he's going to be the first one in the building and he's going to keep doing everything the right way. He's a truly great teammate."