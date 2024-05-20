Justin Jefferson Absent From Vikings OTAs Amid Contract Talks, per Report
Justin Jefferson is reportedly using what leverage he has to land a new contract. The three-time All-Pro receiver was not in attendance for the first day of Minnesota Vikings OTAs, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jefferson and the Vikings have been in talks on a new contract extension, which would almost certainly set the market for NFL receivers. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is due to make $19.7 million for the 2024 season.
Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have already secured big extensions this offseason and Jefferson is in line to land his own. Brown was given a three-year extension worth $96 million, while St. Brown received a four-year, $120 million deal. Both contracts are worth north of $30 million per season. Jefferson is expected to surpass those numbers.
With Kirk Cousins gone, the Vikings have a new quarterback after selecting Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. It is imperative to have Jefferson in attendance and getting reps to build chemistry with the young signal-caller. It's no surprise the 24-year-old receiver is using that as his chance to gain leverage.
Jefferson missed seven games due to injury during the 2023 season. Despite that, he still topped 1,000 yards, hauling in 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. That followed a 2022 season in which he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year after catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and score nine total touchdowns. He's an elite performer at his position and is likely to get paid like one.
The Vikings need Jefferson working out with his new quarterback. He's not doing that as he waits for a new deal to materialize.