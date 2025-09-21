SI

J.J. McCarthy Update: NFL Insider Gives Expected Return Timeline for the Vikings QB

McCarthy is dealing with a high ankle sprain that's keeping him out in Week 3.

Madison Williams

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy might not return until Week 7.
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy might not return until Week 7. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to miss his team's Week 3 game vs. the Bengals on Sunday as he deals with a high ankle sprain he suffered last Sunday night against the Falcons. He didn't end up going on the injured reserve list though.

Although McCarthy is progressing well in his recovery, coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week, it doesn't sound like McCarthy will return to the field right away. According to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, the Vikings are considering keeping the quarterback out until after their Week 6 bye in order to give him enough time for rest and recovery.

McCarthy is still expected to travel with the team to Ireland for next week's matchup vs. the Steelers. In Week 5, Minnesota will face the Browns in London, meaning the team will be overseas for a couple weeks. McCarthy will rehab with the team while they're in Europe.

However, this projected return timeline for McCarthy isn't set in stone. If the quarterback feels ready to return earlier than Week 7 vs. the Eagles, it's possible the Vikings will start him earlier than the bye week.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL