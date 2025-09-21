J.J. McCarthy Update: NFL Insider Gives Expected Return Timeline for the Vikings QB
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to miss his team's Week 3 game vs. the Bengals on Sunday as he deals with a high ankle sprain he suffered last Sunday night against the Falcons. He didn't end up going on the injured reserve list though.
Although McCarthy is progressing well in his recovery, coach Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week, it doesn't sound like McCarthy will return to the field right away. According to CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson, the Vikings are considering keeping the quarterback out until after their Week 6 bye in order to give him enough time for rest and recovery.
McCarthy is still expected to travel with the team to Ireland for next week's matchup vs. the Steelers. In Week 5, Minnesota will face the Browns in London, meaning the team will be overseas for a couple weeks. McCarthy will rehab with the team while they're in Europe.
However, this projected return timeline for McCarthy isn't set in stone. If the quarterback feels ready to return earlier than Week 7 vs. the Eagles, it's possible the Vikings will start him earlier than the bye week.