Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase Shared Sweet Moment After Vikes' Big Win vs. Bengals
The Vikings absolutely routed the Bengals in a history-making fashion on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati squad 48-10.
Considering the size of the walloping, you could forgive any Bengals player if they wanted to get the heck off the gridiron after the game. But not wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who, at the very least, made time to say hello to former LSU teammate and Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson before heading into the locker room.
In a video of the moment shared by the NFL, both receivers can be seen laughing and chit-chatting while they use their sweat towels to obscure their mouths, presumably to hide from the cameras what is being said.
At the end, though, you can hear Jettas say, "We'll talk later. Love, gang. Always. Same here ... Same here, brother," as the pair embrace.
Watch that sweet moment below:
What were they talking about? Well, maybe they were laughing off the size of the defeat, or maybe they were joking about Chase's fumble/turnover. Whatever it was, it's always good to see two former teammates yucking it up, regardless of Chase's comments a few days ago, when he said the pair doesn't "have much to talk about now."
With Minnesota's win and Cincy's loss, both teams now sit at 2-1 on the season.