Justin Jefferson Raved About Joe Burrow’s Modeling Skills at Paris Fashion Show
Former LSU teammates and current NFL stars Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson spent some time this offseason trying something new—modeling. The Bengals quarterback and Vikings wide receiver made a trip to Paris, where they walked the runway at Vogue's fashion show, and the two seemed to have a lot of fun doing it.
Jefferson spoke with Sports Illustrated on the red carpet at Tuesday night's Receiver premier in Los Angeles and he raved about Burrow's modeling skills, saying his former QB did really well while wearing a backless suit.
"10," Jefferson said when asked to rate Burrow's performance. "Especially to have the suit that he had on, to showcase himself like that in his first show is something that not a lot of people would have the courage or have the confidence to do it. Joe being Joe, he doesn’t care. He’s going to be himself. "
Jefferson also spoke about how much harder modeling is than playing football:
Both the Bengals and Vikings start training camp later this month.