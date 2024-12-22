Justin Jefferson Earns 15-Yard Penalty for Griddying at Seahawks Cornerback
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson hit his signature griddy after putting the Vikings up 14-7 over the Seahawks with a touchdown catch on Sunday afternoon.
He was then assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting.
No. 18 normally gets away with celebrating flag-free when he hits his dance, but because he was looking at—and essentially griddying at—Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the referee considered it taunting and threw the yellow laundry.
The 15-yard penalty was assessed between downs, and Minnesota kicker hit the longer extra point, giving his team a seven-point lead.
Up 17-14 at halftime, Jefferson leads the Vikings with five catches for 52 yards and a score. A win in Seattle would be their eighth consecutive victory.
Next time he scores, you'll likely see the 25-year-old pass catcher looking straight ahead as he celebrates.