Justin Jefferson Earns 15-Yard Penalty for Griddying at Seahawks Cornerback

You're allowed to celebrate... just not towards the other team.

Mike Kadlick

Jefferson was flagged for his signature celebration.
Jefferson was flagged for his signature celebration. / Screenshot via @AryePulliNFL on X.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson hit his signature griddy after putting the Vikings up 14-7 over the Seahawks with a touchdown catch on Sunday afternoon.

He was then assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

No. 18 normally gets away with celebrating flag-free when he hits his dance, but because he was looking at—and essentially griddying at—Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the referee considered it taunting and threw the yellow laundry.

The 15-yard penalty was assessed between downs, and Minnesota kicker hit the longer extra point, giving his team a seven-point lead.

Up 17-14 at halftime, Jefferson leads the Vikings with five catches for 52 yards and a score. A win in Seattle would be their eighth consecutive victory.

Next time he scores, you'll likely see the 25-year-old pass catcher looking straight ahead as he celebrates.

