Justin Jefferson Shades Rival CB Jaire Alexander Before Vikings-Packers Clash
As arguably the best receiver in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has more than earned the right to speak his mind about opposing defenses.
The Vikings are traveling to Green Bay this weekend to face the rival Packers, meaning Jefferson is entering his biannual meeting against star cornerback Jaire Alexander.
"I don't really care about the matchup, honestly," Jefferson told reporters Thursday. "I feel like he cares more than I do. But it is what it is. That's every team. It's no nick-nack at Jaire. That's every team in how they scheme against me, and how they try to play me. It doesn't matter if I'm going up against Jaire or the worst corner in the league."
Jefferson has been active for seven of the Vikings' eight matchups against Green Bay since he was selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Over those seven games, Jefferson has caught 34 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns—an average of 76.7 yards per contest.
Alexander typically attempts to get in Jefferson's head during their highly entertaining matchups on the field.
"He tries to. He definitely tries to," Jefferson said. "I mean, he reminds me of my big brother that always just tries to nick nack at every single thing. Trying to play the head game. ... But it doesn't really work. ... We have a plan for it, and I can't wait to go up against it, honestly."
The last time they shared the field together, Jefferson was held to one catch for 15 yards in a game quarterback Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions. Alexander also trolled Jefferson that game by breaking out his signature touchdown celebration, the Griddy, after breaking up a pass attempt.
"I'm not really tripping on that," Jefferson said. "I'm just going to get my get back by Griddying in his end zone. I'm excited for the matchup."