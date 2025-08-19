Justin Jefferson Sounded So Happy About His Return to Vikings' Practice After Injury
Vikings fans, you are so back. I mean, Justin Jefferson is so back.
The stud wide receiver returned to practice on Monday after sitting out the majority of camp with a hamstring injury, and he sounded just as happy to be back on the field and ramping up for regular season as fans were to see him there.
"It feels great, you know, to get back into the normal routine of being with the guys, being in the workouts, being in practice and walkthroughs," Jefferson told reporters, asked what it was like to suit up on Monday. "I've been itching for it. Just glad that I'm feeling great again and back to being with the guys."
Unsurprisingly, the time off was hard for JJettas, who noted that it was pretty difficult for him to just sit back and watch.
"I'm still a kid at heart. I still want to be out there and play and throw the football around and be with my friends," he said. But he added that he was able to use the time to be more of a leader and "help the younger guys" blossom.
And as for Week 1, Jefferson also sounded pretty confident he'll be suiting up vs. the Bears; at least, that's his goal.
"That's for sure the target," he said of his team's Monday Night Football opener.
Later in his remarks, Jefferson praised young wide receiver Jordan Addison, who he said looks "fantastic" as of late, and also spoke highly of quarterback JJ McCarthy, who is "definitely getting more comfortable in the system."
Could be a big year for Skol Nation.