NFL Announces Suspension of Vikings' Jordan Addison for Violating League Policy
As they take their first steps into the 2025 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will be without one of their top receivers.
The league is suspending Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse policy, it announced Tuesday afternoon.
Addison, 23, has spent much of this offseason attempting to settle a series of charges related to a 2024 incident where police in California said they found Addison asleep at the wheel intoxicated and blocking traffic. In July, he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser wet reckless charge to avoid trial.
The Pittsburgh and USC product has figured heavily into Minnesota's plans since the team picked him 23rd in the 2023 draft. He racked up 10 receiving touchdowns as a rookie in '23 and nine in '24, both of which ranked in the top 10 in the league.
Addison is set to miss the Vikings' games against the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals to start the year.